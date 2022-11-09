Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.