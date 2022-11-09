 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.

