Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wytheville today. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
