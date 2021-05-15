 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

May. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics