Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2020 in Wytheville, VA

Wytheville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.

Local Weather

