Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Wytheville area. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.