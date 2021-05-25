May. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville Wednesday. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.