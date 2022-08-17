Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

Today's temperature in Wytheville will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 35% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.