Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 13, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

Wytheville will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.