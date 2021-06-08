 Skip to main content
Jun. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.

