This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
