Aug. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Mostly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.