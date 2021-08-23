This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Mostly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
