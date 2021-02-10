 Skip to main content
Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening in Wytheville: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wytheville Thursday. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 99% chance of rain. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

