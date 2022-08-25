Aug. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville Friday. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.