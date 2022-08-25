Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville Friday. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Aug. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
