Jan. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening's outlook for Wytheville: A mostly clear sky. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Wytheville area Sunday. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. 23 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.

