Mar. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening in Wytheville: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 43F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Wytheville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 48 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. There is a fairly high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.