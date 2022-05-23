 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

For the drive home in Wytheville: Rain likely. Low 54F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

