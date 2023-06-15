Wytheville folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 15, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered about, but soaking rain will be tough to come by.
The Canadian wildfire smoke that has surged southward into Virginia is reminiscent of the hazy summer days of the 1970s and 1980s before the C…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Periods of thund…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Wytheville community. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Th…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Wytheville. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. We …