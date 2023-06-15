Wytheville folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.