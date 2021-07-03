Jul. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening in Wytheville: A mostly clear sky. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Wytheville area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.