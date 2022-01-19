Temperatures in Wytheville will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2022 in Wytheville, VA
