The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Wytheville community. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 61% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 24, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
