The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Wytheville community. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 61% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.