It will be a cold day in Wytheville, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. 14 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until THU 1:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2022 in Wytheville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The chance to get snow in Virginia before Christmas is nudging upwards. The problem is deciphering exactly where, when and how much.
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. Expect per…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wytheville Tuesday. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Mostly clear skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wytheville today. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy …
For the drive home in Wytheville: A mostly clear sky. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wytheville t…
Wytheville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low tempe…
For the drive home in Wytheville: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Wytheville area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…