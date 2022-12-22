 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

It will be a cold day in Wytheville, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. 14 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until THU 1:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.

