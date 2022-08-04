Aug. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening in Wytheville: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Wytheville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.