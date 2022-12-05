 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Showers early becoming a steady light rain late. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.

