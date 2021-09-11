Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 11, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Wytheville. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.