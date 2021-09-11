Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Wytheville. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 11, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
