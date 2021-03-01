Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Wytheville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 88% chance of precipitation. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.