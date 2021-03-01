 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Wytheville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 88% chance of precipitation. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics