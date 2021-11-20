Wytheville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
Related to this story
Most Popular
During the bomb cyclone and atmospheric river that pummeled California in October, peak individual wave heights of as much as 60 feet were measured.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Wytheville area Sunday. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees toda…
Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's.…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
For the drive home in Wytheville: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather i…
Wytheville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Expect…
Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Wytheville will …
Punch holes can occur after a plane flies through the cloud if the cloud droplets are supercooled, with their temperatures below freezing.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wytheville today. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tod…