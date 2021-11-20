 Skip to main content
Nov. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Wytheville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.

