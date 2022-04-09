Temperatures in Wytheville will be cool today. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2022 in Wytheville, VA
