Aug. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

Wytheville's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville Thursday. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

