Wytheville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 14, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
