Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Thursday, Wytheville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Jul. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
