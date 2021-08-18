The Wytheville area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 37% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Tornado Watch until WED 2:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 18, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Wytheville. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Don't leave …
Wytheville's evening forecast: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tom…
The Wytheville area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. There is a 30% chance of rain in…
This evening in Wytheville: Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 67F. Wi…
For the drive home in Wytheville: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.…
The Wytheville area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Today's f…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Wytheville area. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 d…
This evening's outlook for Wytheville: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds light…
Wytheville's evening forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's temperat…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. There is a…