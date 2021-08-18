 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 18, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 18, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

The Wytheville area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 37% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Tornado Watch until WED 2:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics