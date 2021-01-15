It will be a cold day in Wytheville, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
