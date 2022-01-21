It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. 10 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2022 in Wytheville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Wytheville: Snow in the evening will taper to snow showers and gusty winds overnight. Low 24F. WNW winds at 10 to 15 mph…
A snow squall is an intense, but limited-duration period of moderate to heavy snowfall, accompanied by strong, gusty winds and possibly lightning.
Wytheville's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Wytheville Saturday, w…
Wytheville's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 21F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It m…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28. 24 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Sunday.…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. Today's forecasted lo…
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
It will be a cold day in Wytheville, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. We'll see s…
Wytheville's evening forecast: Cloudy with periods of rain. Snow may mix in late. Low 31F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfa…
Wytheville's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wy…