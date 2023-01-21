Jan. 21, 2023 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wytheville Sunday. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 62% chance. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.