Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from SAT 11:00 PM EDT until SUN 10:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.