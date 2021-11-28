Wytheville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
