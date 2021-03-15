 Skip to main content
Mar. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Cloudy with showers. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. There is a fairly high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.

