This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Wytheville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Sep. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
