 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 79% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular