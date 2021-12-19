Cool temperatures will blanket the Wytheville area Sunday. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 19, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
