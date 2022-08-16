Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2022 in Wytheville, VA
