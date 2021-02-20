 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Feb. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening's outlook for Wytheville: A mostly clear sky. Low 18F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Wytheville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics