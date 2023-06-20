Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 88% chance of rain. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered about, but soaking rain will be tough to come by.