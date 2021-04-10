Wytheville's evening forecast: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
