Wytheville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.