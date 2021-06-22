This evening in Wytheville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Wytheville. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
