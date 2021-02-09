 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Overcast. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Wytheville will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. A 38-degree low is forcasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics