This evening in Wytheville: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, Wytheville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 78% chance of rain. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Dec. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
