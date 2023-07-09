Wytheville will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 81% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.