Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Temperatures in Wytheville will be cool today. It looks to reach a chilly 45 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.