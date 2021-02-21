 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Wytheville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

